Popcaan cops another silver certification

Popcaan cops another silver certificationMonday, July 19, 2021
|
By Kevin Jackson
|
On Monday, deejay Popcaan celebrates his 33rd birthday. The dancehall artiste has more reasons to celebrate as Come Over, a collaboration he recorded with British singer Jorja Smith has been certified silver in the United Kingdom.
The certification was issued on Friday and it commemorates 200,000 copies sold.
Come Over was released in October last year and it made the Top 40 on the British pop chart. It also charted on Billboard.
