Popcaan fined $10,000 for traffic violations

ST THOMAS, Jamaica – Dancehall entertainer Popcaan was slapped with a $10,000 fine after pleading guilty to several road traffic violations in the Yallahs Traffic Court in St Thomas on Thursday.

The artiste, who is signed to Drake's OVO Sound label, was fined $2,000 for operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $2,000 for driving without a helmet, $3,000 for operating a vehicle without a valid fitness, and $3,000 for operating an unlicensed motor car.

He was admonished and discharged on the charges of no registration plates.

Popcaan was represented by Matthew Hyatt.

The 32-year-old artiste, whose real name is Andre Sutherland, was charged in late April after the police intercepted his nine-vehicle convoy in St Thomas.

In April, after being charged, Popcaan, who is the promoter of the annual Unruly Fest concert, took to social media to lament that he's being unfairly targeted by the police.

However, Jamaican cops have since denied Popcaan's assertions, with Commanding Officer for St Thomas, Superintendent Allison Byfield, claiming that the arresting officer did not even know the international dancehall singer.