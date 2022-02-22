Popcaan's Firm and Strong featured in Power Book IV: Force

Fans of dancehall artiste Popcaan were gifted a musical treat over the weekend as the entertainer's 2018 hit single Firm and Strong was featured in the latest episode of Power Book IV: Force.

Power Book IV is the latest in a string of spin-offs from the hugely successful drama series Power. It follows the character, Tommy Egan as he takes on Chicago following the death of his life-long friend, Ghost. The show's executive producer is Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson.

In last Sunday's episode, which is titled Firestarter, Firm and Strong enjoyed more than 40 seconds of airplay.

Firm and Strong was one of only three songs to be listed on the soundtrack for that episode. Big Sean, A$AP Ferg and Hit-Boy's Bezerk and Trippie Red's Love Scars were the others.

Firm and Strong, a motivational track from the 'Unruly Boss', currently has more than 29.5 million views on YouTube. That number is expected to grow even more following the Power push. The comments section under the track on the popular streaming platform was littered with users indicating they were sent there following the feature on the popular series.

“They played this joint on Power the other night and reminded me (fire emoji) how this track is! Will never get old,” user Velvet Barnes-Grimshaw posted.

“Who's here after hearing this masterpiece in Power Book IV: Force! Unruly Global remember that,” user KMD also commented.

Another user, Anthony Williams also shared, “heard this jawn on Power Book 4. Been hooked since.”

Firm and Strong was produced by Dre Skull and appeared on Popcaan's sophomore album, Forever.

-Shereita Grizzle