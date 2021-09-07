Popular MoBay businessman dies from COVID-19

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Popular Montego Bay businessman, Neville Gilchrist, affectionately called 'Dada', died in the Cornwall Regional Hospital on Tuesday morning from complications associated with the COVID-19 virus.

Dada has been a barber in the second city for more than 53 years, and just over a year ago quit his business, leaving it to one of his sons.

Also his Clock Tower Club, located at 122 Barnett Street, was very popular among party goers, as the venue was abuzz with excitement each Sunday night with a weekly oldies session, where people from across the world came to enjoy music.

