Popular US YouTuber, Jayda Cheaves, and associate, arrested in Jamaica on firearm charges

Popular US YouTuber, Jayda Cheaves, and associate, arrested in Jamaica on firearm chargesMonday, September 27, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Popular US YouTuber, Jayda Cheaves, also known as Jayda Wayda, and Gregory Wright, a member of her entourage, were both charged by police in Jamaica with the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, after two guns were found before their departure.
A senior Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) source disclosed that "while preparing to depart the island, two persons were found to have been in possession of two 9mm pistols".
The source revealed that Cheaves, who is also Lil Baby's baby mother, and members of her entourage had, "reportedly brought the firearms into the country on their private jet when coming into Jamaica".
"These weapons are licensed to the persons in question in their home countries, but not in Jamaica. The two individuals are currently being interviewed by the St James police in the presence of their attorneys," the JCF source told OBSERVER ONLINE.
Cheaves and her team landed in Jamaica on a private jet last week to celebrate her 24th birthday.
Cheaves and Wright are booked to appear in the Western Regional Court on Wednesday. Lil Baby and Cheaves share a son together, Loyal Armani.
