Popular physician Dr Jephthah Ford is dead

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Popular medical practitioner Dr Jephthah Ford died this morning.

Details surrounding his death are uncertain at this time.

Reacting to his death on social media, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange said: “I am shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Dr Jephthah Ford. My good friend! We have lost a Jamaican who truly cared about our people and their well-being.”

The Corporate Area physician had a role in many high-profile cases, to include that of Jodian Fearon, who died shortly after giving birth in 2020.

More information later.