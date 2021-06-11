Popular selector shot dead in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The family of Andre 'DJ Jashie' Barker and members of the entertainment fraternity in the western end of the country are now mourning the death of the popular selector who was shot dead Friday morning.

The Savanna-la- Mar police have confirmed the death of the 33-year-old. According to OBSERVER ONLINE sources Barker was killed during a dispute with a licensed firearm holder who has since turned himself over to the police. The police have yet to give confirmation.

During a visit to the scene in the Llandilo Phase 1 housing scheme this morning, trails of blood along the roadway painted a picture of the early morning altercation that turned deadly.

A handful of residents stood around in disbelief, trying to come to grips with the death of the well-known selector.

“Mi surprised, me still don't believe [he's dead],” said his stepdaughter Kamoron Whitelocke.

OBSERVER ONLINE was told that an area resident tried to get the injured Barker home, but he died as they walked along the way.

“When dem turn him ova, a pure blood mi see pan him chest, and bullet holes,” added one eyewitness, who did not wish to be identified by name.

His wife Kimloy Latham Barker struggled for composure as she spoke of the man with whom she had shared a life until a few hours ago.

“If he was a troublemaker then I'd understand. But he's humble, quiet and resilient and he's always smiling,” she said mournfully. “This morning my son asked, 'Where is daddy?', and I had to tell him he's sleeping by grandma.”

She said Barker came home Friday night complaining that his musical equipment had been dismantled and he was leaving to go get it.

“Shortly after, me hear gunshots and the cleaner man for my yard seh he heard him crying out for help and that they shot him up,” added the widow.

Unconfirmed reports from residents are that hours earlier during an event in Little London, Westmoreland, Barker and a partygoer argued after the DJ refused to play a song requested. He refused, sources said, as he had earlier been slapped in the face by the person making the request.

Promoters who worked with Barker were among those left rattled by the incident.

“A good yute, good selector, mi watch him grow until him have good crowd behind him,” said Ryan Morrison. “Life nuh worth nothing in Jamaica, selfish time we live inna.”

Another promoter Windel Dawson said Westmoreland has lost one of its best DJs.

“We just have to pray for his wife Kimloy and son, and the rest of his family,” added Dawson. Barker's son is said to be three years old.

“We're asking young men, please resolve your issues [in other ways], rather than the gun or other weapons. Let us go back to the days when we can talk out things,” appealed Dawson.

Kimberley Peddie