Popular tailor murdered in downtown Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A popular tailor was shot dead at his business establishment in a section of downtown Kingston known as Fleet Street on Monday afternoon.

He has been identified as Winston Ellis.

He is said to be in his 50s.

Preliminary reports suggest that about 2:50 pm, Ellis was at his establishment when he was pounced upon by armed men who shot him several times.

The culprits then fled the scene on foot.

Ellis was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified a motive, as investigations are ongoing.