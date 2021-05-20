Pork and pork products to increase by 13-20%

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries says the price of pork and pork products is expected to increase by between 13-20 per cent and not 80 per cent as was reported by the Jamaica Pig Farmers Association (JPFA) in a Radio Jamaica newscast this morning.

“We are aware that the President of the JPFA, Annabel Williams, had attempted to outline that feeds account for approximately 80 per cent of total overhead costs of pig production and that this cost has over the recent past increased by approximately 28 per cent,” the ministry said in a statement a short while ago.

“In light of this, the JPFA would therefore like to clarify that as a result of the approximately 28 per cent increase in the cost of feeds, a presumed 13-20 per cent increase in the price of pork and pork products might be inevitable,” added the statement.