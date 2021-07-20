Port Antonio courthouse staff stage peaceful demonstration

PORTLAND, Jamaica — Staff working at the Port Antonio courthouse this morning staged a peaceful demonstration because of the continuing heat in the courtroom.

The staff was supported by attorneys and customers who used the parish court.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that the air conditioning unit has been malfunctioning for about three year and at times the resulting heat in the courtroom is unbearable.

People who have cases, at times, have to wait outside the courtroom to hear their names called for their cases.

Some repairs have been done over the years but this has been short lived.

Everard Owen