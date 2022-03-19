Port Antonio to get cruise port - Holness

Port Antonio, Portland is to get its own cruise port to help unlock its tourism potential Prime Minister Andrew Holness has said.

Holness made the announcement on Thursday during his contribution to the 2022/23 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives.

He informed that he has given instructions to the Port Authority of Jamaica [PAJ] to develop the East Harbour as a cruise port. Additionally, the PAJ is to develop the lands surrounding West and East Harbours - Titchfield Hill, Navy Island, Boundbrook and the Folly lands utilising a public, private partnership framework to construct appropriate hotels, resorts, residences, shopping, galleries, and restaurants.

“This will be the largest and most ambitious development of its type in the region. The concept is to create a low density, high value, sustainable tourism product that is in keeping with the character of Portland, but will also bring jobs and opportunity for the people of Portland,” Holness said.

“This development, along with the developments in St. Thomas will make the long-neglected eastern part of the island the new frontier of development in Jamaica. We are planting the seeds of peace, opportunity and prosperity,” said the prime minister.