Port Authority hosts Statsrad Lehmkuhl at Port Royal Naval Dockyard in support of the One Ocean Expedition

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Statsrad Lehmkuhl, one of the world's largest and oldest sailing ships and research vessels will dock at the historic Naval Dockyard in Port Royal, Kingston, on November 13.

According to the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ), the ship will dock for four days and leave on November 17.

The ship is currently on a circumnavigation of the world. The expedition is a recognised part of the United Nations (UN) Decade of Ocean Science and will serve as a powerful tool for outreach, inspiration and engagement for the ocean, contributing to the Societal Outcome 7 of the Decade — an inspiring and engaging ocean.

The main goal of the One Ocean Expedition is to create awareness and share knowledge about the positive impact of safe environmental practices, which the protection of the ocean can have on mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change and ensuring sustainable future.

Jamaica and the Kingdom of Norway established diplomatic relations on October 7, 1977, and enjoy cordial bilateral relations and close collaboration at the multilateral level, particularly within the context of the United Nations, on climate change and the environment, the blue economy and ocean issues, the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as the rights of the child and gender equality.

The scheduled visit to Kingston as part of the One Ocean Expedition (2021-2023), is an example of the fruitful cooperation between Jamaica and Norway.

In keeping with the stipulated COVID-19 measures, the Port Authority said there will be a series of activities aimed at maximising the presence of the vessel in Jamaica, including for officials, students, researchers and the wider public.

It said there will also be the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the University of the West Indies and the University of Bergen, Norway. The PAJ added that the Blue Justice Initiative and the UNDP Blue Resilience have joined as supporters of the One Ocean Expedition.

The lecturers and students will be engaged in several activities during the ship's call at Kingston including an open day with vaccinated students and teachers from local high schools. Students from the One Ocean field course will organize workstations and hands-on activities on deck. Themes include the SDGs, the UN Ocean Decade, the Challenger Expedition, ocean currents, extreme weather, marine pollution. resource management and sustainable solutions.

The Port Authority said it has been supporting the Norwegian Consulate and the Norwegian Seafood Council in facilitating the One Ocean Expedition on its visit to Jamaica.

It said a number of the activities will be held on the cruise port at the Historic Naval Dockyard including guided tours of the vessel and a Saltfish Festival on Sunday, November 14 that is open to the public.