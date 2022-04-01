Port Maria small business operators to get flood relief cheques

Port Maria small business operators to get flood relief chequesFriday, April 01, 2022
|
ST MARY, Jamaica — The Government has announced that it will be providing more than $8 million to assist small business operators in Port Maria and its environs who suffered losses due to severe flooding in the coastal town earlier this year.
According to a release, an initial 35 flood relief cheques were handed over on Wednesday, March 30, at the St Mary's Anglican Church Hall.
The cheques are disbursed in values of $25,000, $50,000, $75,000 and $100,000, based on the level of damage sustained, as determined by a Social Development Commission (SDC) assessment.
Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, who handed over the cheques, said the initial disbursement is intended to assist the operators to begin the path to recovery.
“What we are doing is offering some level of assistance, especially to the small business community,” he said.
A total of 209 business operators in Port Maria and surrounding areas, such as Jack's River, will benefit from the support.
More than 90 per cent of businesses and homes in the town were impacted by the flooding.
Minister McKenzie informed that a technical team has been established to address the problem of flooding in the town.
The team involves representatives from the National Works Agency (NWA), the St Mary Municipal Corporation, and the Ministry through the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) “The long-term programme to sustain Port Maria and to help to mitigate… levels of flooding is in progress,” he noted.
Mayor of Port Maria, Councillor Richard Creary, in his remarks, urged the recipients to put the funds towards the recovery of their businesses and to implement measures to make their establishments more resilient.
“It is something to assist you; it is not to replace all you have lost...we want to try to help you to strengthen those businesses to what they were before,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security is aiding approximately 800 affected homeowners and more than 100 arcade vendors impacted by flooding in St Mary.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy