Port Royal guns-for-drug dealer sentenced to 34 years in prison

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Garnell Goldson, a Port Royal fisherman was sentenced to 34 years imprisonment at hard labour when he appeared before the Supreme Court in Kingston on Friday.

The 45-year-old was found to be a major player in the guns for drug trade between Haiti and Jamaica.

Reports are that on April 14, 2021, about 9:00 pm, the narcotics police were on an operation at the Jamworld Fishing Village in Portmore, St Catherine, when Goldson was arrested. He later confessed to having just arrived from Haiti.

At the time of his arrest, the police said Goldson was found in possession of two illegal firearms with 13 rounds of assorted ammunition, approximately 12 pounds of cocaine and US$64,000 which were proceeds of a large quantity of ganja that he trafficked to Haiti.

On his appearance before the court on Friday February 11, Goldson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two counts of illegal possession of ammunition (five years imprisonment at hard labour on each count), two counts of illegal possession of firearm (eight years imprisonment at hard labour on each count), possession of criminal property (three years imprisonment), and possession of cocaine (five years imprisonment at hard labour).

The sentences are to run concurrently.

He was also committed to the Circuit Court to answer to additional charges under the Proceeds of Crime Act which will be heard in May of this year.