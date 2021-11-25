Port Royal set to welcome largest cruise ship to date

KINGSTON, Jamaica: The historic Naval Dockyard at Port Royal is set to welcome its largest cruise ship to date on Thursday. The Nieuw Statendam from luxury cruise line Holland America is scheduled to call at Jamaica's newest cruise port.

The historic docking is part of the Port Authority of Jamaica's (PAJ) intensified restart to cruise shipping activities after a 17-month absence due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement from the PAJ, assistant vice president, Marketing and Communications, Kimberley Stiff, said that the ship's visit “should augur well for cruise activities in the community and its environs if the port becomes a staple on its itinerary”.

In accordance with the ship's COVID-19 protocol, the vessel, which can accommodate approximately 3,000 passengers, will be at between 50 and 60 per cent of capacity.

Stiff pointed out that although the ship will not have its full complement, the call will demonstrate to the global cruise market Port Royal's ability to facilitate larger vessels.

“It will also provide an opportunity for Port Royal, and by extension Kingston, to showcase its sought-after heritage, culture, entertainment, and other unique offerings that distinguish its cruise passenger experience from any other,” she noted.

Stiff went on to add that a boost in cruise-shipping activities at Port Royal, especially when underscored by larger-sized ships and an increased passenger count, should redound positively on business, commercial activity as well as on the economic development of Port Royal and Kingston.