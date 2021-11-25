Port Royal set to welcome largest cruise ship to date

Port Royal set to welcome largest cruise ship to dateThursday, November 25, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica: The historic Naval Dockyard at Port Royal is set to welcome its largest cruise ship to date on Thursday. The Nieuw Statendam from luxury cruise line Holland America is scheduled to call at Jamaica's newest cruise port.
The historic docking is part of the Port Authority of Jamaica's (PAJ) intensified restart to cruise shipping activities after a 17-month absence due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
In a statement from the PAJ, assistant vice president, Marketing and Communications, Kimberley Stiff, said that the ship's visit “should augur well for cruise activities in the community and its environs if the port becomes a staple on its itinerary”.
In accordance with the ship's COVID-19 protocol, the vessel, which can accommodate approximately 3,000 passengers, will be at between 50 and 60 per cent of capacity.
Stiff pointed out that although the ship will not have its full complement, the call will demonstrate to the global cruise market Port Royal's ability to facilitate larger vessels.
“It will also provide an opportunity for Port Royal, and by extension Kingston, to showcase its sought-after heritage, culture, entertainment, and other unique offerings that distinguish its cruise passenger experience from any other,” she noted.
Stiff went on to add that a boost in cruise-shipping activities at Port Royal, especially when underscored by larger-sized ships and an increased passenger count, should redound positively on business, commercial activity as well as on the economic development of Port Royal and Kingston.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy