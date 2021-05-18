Porter chased, killed in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A 30-year-old hospital porter was chased and killed on Liverpool Street, Kingston 4 yesterday.

Dead is Franz Boothe, otherwise called 'Cheese' of Franklyn Town, Kingston.

Reports are that Boothe was riding a motorcycle when he was pounced upon by two men on another motorcycle who opened gunfire at him. In an effort to escape, he turned onto Liverpool Street and entered a building, but the men followed and continued firing at him.

He died on the spot.

The police are investigating.