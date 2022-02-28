Portland Police name two persons of interest

Portland Police name two persons of interestMonday, February 28, 2022
|
PORTLAND, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the Portland Police Division have listed two men as persons of interest in a recent murder and wounding with intent that took place on Orrette Lane in Buff Bay, Portland on Wednesday, February 23.
They are Royjay Chamberlain, otherwise called 'Mad Sus', of Crooked River, Annotto Bay in St Mary, and a man known only as Oshane, otherwise called 'Q', of Olympic Way, Kingston 11.
Both men are urged to immediately turn themselves in to the police.
Meanwhile, anyone knowing their whereabouts is being asked to contact the Buff Bay Police at 876-809-1219, 876-996-1497, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.
