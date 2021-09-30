Portland farmer's body recovered after hunting wild hogs

PORT ANTONIO, Portland — The body of 65-year-old farmer Renold Franklin, who fell over a cliff as he hunted wild hogs last weekend, was recovered this morning.

Teams from the army, police, and fire department worked with residents to pull the body from an area heavily covered with shrubs and trees.

Franklin's hunting partners had been trying to recover his body since Saturday night. Unable to budge the corpse, they called in the fire brigade.

The army's help was subsequently sought after dense vegetation still hampered recovery efforts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

His daughter Renold Britney expressed gratitude to all who helped in the retrieval efforts.

Franklin, who is originally from Bellevue district, lived at Richmond Hill in Port Antonio in the parish.

Everard Owen