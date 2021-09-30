Portland farmer's body recovered after hunting wild hogs

Portland farmer's body recovered after hunting wild hogsThursday, September 30, 2021
|
PORT ANTONIO, Portland — The body of 65-year-old farmer Renold Franklin, who fell over a cliff as he hunted wild hogs last weekend, was recovered this morning.
Teams from the army, police, and fire department worked with residents to pull the body from an area heavily covered with shrubs and trees.
Franklin's hunting partners had been trying to recover his body since Saturday night. Unable to budge the corpse, they called in the fire brigade.
The army's help was subsequently sought after dense vegetation still hampered recovery efforts on Tuesday and Wednesday.
His daughter Renold Britney expressed gratitude to all who helped in the retrieval efforts.
Franklin, who is originally from Bellevue district, lived at Richmond Hill in Port Antonio in the parish.
Everard Owen
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login