Portland is not a safe haven for drug trafficking – DSP Campbell

PORTLAND, Jamaica — Deputy Superintendent Velonique Campbell, head of operations in the Portland division has warned criminals not to view the parish as a safe haven for drug trafficking activities.

“Persons will take chances, Portland is not a safe haven and they are recognising it due to the increase police presence on the road,” she said.

On Thursday, February 17, three men were arrested as police seized approximately 250 pounds of ganja in the parish, the second major marijuana bust in the eastern Jamaica parish this month.

In a press briefing, Campbell revealed that the drugs seized did not originate in the parish.

The police had reported that the vehicle was found to contain five black boxes containing several parcels of ganja wrapped with brown masking tape. The ganja reportedly had a street value of about $1.75 million.

The police linked the seizure to the illicit guns-for-drug trade between Jamaica and Haiti.

“[In] the latest seizure, the drugs were traversing from another parish. The drugs were coming into Portland and we intercepted it in the Manchioneal area. The drugs were not from Portland, but persons were transporting it inside Portland for it to be used as export,” DSP Campbell said.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that the contraband was being transported from Kingston.

At the same press briefing, Commander in charge of Portland Superintendent Kenneth Chin indicated that the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Dwayne Brooks is still under investigation.

“The police responded to a call from citizens regarding a fire in Fruitful Vale; on the arrival of the police, the building was seen on fire. The citizens indicated to the police where a particular man was. The citizens and the police went and tried to apprehend this man who was behaving boisterously and the man subsequently attacked the police officer,” Chin said.

“The police officer attempted to use the pepper spray to subdue him but he continued his attack with a deadly weapon towards the policeman. The other citizens ran and the police had no other option but to resort to the use of his firearm and the man subsequently died. It is quite unfortunate, the loss of life is quite unfortunate, however, the matter is still under investigation but early indications are that the police officers seemed to have acted in self-defence. We still await the outcome of the investigation,” he stated.

Everard Owen