Portland jolted by New Year Day quake

Portland jolted by New Year Day quakeSaturday, January 01, 2022
|
PORTLAND, Jamaica —Ten minutes into the New Year, Portland was jolted by a minor earthquake. There have been no reports of injury or damage.
Checks reveal that it was felt in Norwich Heights, Stony Hill, Port Antonio, St Margaret's Bay, Hart Hill, Fellowship and Mt Pleasant.
This is the fourth earthquake in the Port Antonio area in two weeks. The last was on December 29 at 4:30 pm.
On December 20, the earth moved three times between 3:43 pm to 3:55 pm and the following day there was a quake felt in St Margaret's Bay about 9:18 in the morning.
All were minor and left no injuries or damage.
“The house shook and there was a rumbling,” said one resident of Norwich Heights who felt the New Year Day quake.
“I'm on the hill so as they tremble I feel them. They are too frequent and this is getting scary,” said one resident of St Margaret's Bay.
- Everard Owen
