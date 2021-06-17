Portland man accused of raping 16-y-o daughter

Portland man accused of raping 16-y-o daughterThursday, June 17, 2021
|
PORTLAND, Jamaica — A 39-year-old wood worker, of a Portland address, is now in trouble with the law after he was accused of raping his 16-year-old daughter.
Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that last Friday, the 16-year-old went to spend the weekend with her father as she would do on a normal basis.
While on the bed that they both share, she reportedly saw her father taking a condom from his dresser drawer before he raped her.
Police investigators are yet to confirm reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE that the father, whose name is being withheld, has been arrested and could be charged shortly.
