Portland man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting child

Portland man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting childWednesday, January 26, 2022
|
PORTLAND, Jamaica — A man was arrested by the police in Boundbrook, Portland following reports of the alleged sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl.
A video of his arrest circulated on social media this morning which showed the uncooperative man being dragged away by officers.
According to the police, the unidentified man is yet to be charged.
Investigations continue.
