Portland man charged after biting, slapping woman during dispute

PORTLAND, Jamaica —Twenty-five-year-old Dayo Dorma, otherwise called 'Ring Ring', of Pleasant Hill, Portland, was on Friday charged with multiple offences after he allegedly assaulted a woman during a dispute.

The incident occurred on Wain Road, Port Antonio in Portland last Wednesday.

Dorma was charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, unlawful wounding and assault at common law.

Police reports are that about 11:00 pm, Dorma and a woman had an argument when he allegedly slapped her, bit her, and threw her to the ground.

As a result, the woman reportedly sustained wounds and a broken finger.

Dorma was subsequently arrested and charged two days after the incident.