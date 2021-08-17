Portland man charged with fraudulent conversion

Portland man charged with fraudulent conversionTuesday, August 17, 2021
|
PORTLAND, Jamaica— The police have, on Monday, charged a Portland businessman with fraudulent conversion after he allegedly failed to deliver motor vehicles in a transaction.
The man has been identified as 36-year-old Donavon Thompson, otherwise called 'Free', of a Norwich Heights address.
The police said that between April 2020 and May 2021, the complainant paid Thompson approximately $3,150,000 in order for him to purchase two motor vehicles.
After not receiving them at the agreed time, the complainant demanded the cars or his money. However, neither was forthcoming and the complainant reported the matter to the Fraud Squad.
Thompson later surrendered to detectives and was subsequently charged.
