Portland man charged with illegal possession of firearm

PORTLAND, Jamaica— Thirty-three-year-old Andrew Bennett is scheduled to appear before the Port Antonio Court on October 20 to answer to gun-related charges stemming from an incident in his community on September 4.

According to the police, at about 12:00 am, a team of officers were on operation in Boundbrook, Port Antonio, Portland when they approached a group of men who opened fire at the officers.

The lawmen returned fire and one man was fatally shot while the other men escaped.

The police say that intelligence led to a raid being conducted and Bennett was taken into custody.

He was interviewed and subsequently charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following a question and answer session.