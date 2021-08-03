Portland man charged with murder, arson in death of farmer

Portland man charged with murder, arson in death of farmerTuesday, August 03, 2021
|
PORTLAND, Jamaica — A man has been charged with murder and arson in connection to the killing of a Portland woman at her farm on Thursday, July 22.
Charged with murder and arson is 65-year-old Jasper Jemison, otherwise called ‘Sojie’, a farmer of Hopefield district, Portland.
Reports are that about 9:30 am, residents called the police after seeing fire coming from a farm in the community. On arrival of the police, a hut was seen ablaze. The fire department was contacted and during cooling down operations, the charred remains of 59-year-old Cynthia Hinds, a farmer of St Margaret’s Bay in the parish was found. Detectives launched an immediate probe and Jemison was arrested the same day.
Commanding Officer for the parish, Deputy Superintendent Throyville Haughton commented, “We are confident about the standard and quality of the investigations and we are pleased with the progress made so far. Much appreciation must be expressed to all the citizens who supported the process; they continue to assist the police in putting deviant persons away. We ask that Portlanders continue to support us and once more we commit to providing professional and quality service to all the communities we serve.”
Jemison’s court date is being finalised.
