Portland man sentenced in guns-for-drugs trade

PORTLAND, Jamaica— Ryan Thomas, a 38-year-old fisherman of Manchioneal district in Portland was sentenced when he appeared in the Portland Parish Court on Friday on charges of possession of ganja and taking steps to prepare and export ganja.

Thomas' sentence includes paying a fine of $15,000 or three months at hard labour for possession of 1,500 lbs of ganja; and a fine of three million dollars or six months for taking steps preparatory to export ganja; and 10 months and two weeks at hard labour to run concurrently but to run consecutively if fine is not paid.

The Judge in passing the sentence told Thomas “there are many ways to make a honest living and as such the guns for drugs trade will not be tolerated”.

Superintendent in charge of Portland said lawmen reacted swiftly in Thomas' case, adding that “the Portland police are committed to doing our part in dismantling the leg of the guns-for-drugs-trade, which is operating in the parish of Portland.”

“I thank the team that participated in the apprehension and conviction of this man. We urge the citizens of this beautiful Parish Portland to continue to work with us as we make all efforts to make Portland the safest place in Jamaica,” he continued.

Thomas was arrested and charged on September 12, 2020 in Manchioneal after the police carried out a raid at the house he occupied and found 31 knitted bags along with five buckets containing ganja weighing over 1,500 pounds in a room.

-Everard Owen