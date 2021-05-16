Portland man to face court after attempted sexual assault

Portland man to face court after attempted sexual assaultSunday, May 16, 2021
|
PORTLAND, Jamaica — A man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly entered a woman's home, armed with a knife, and made sexual advances at her.
He has been identified as 21-year-old Ehean Walker of Gurney district in Portland. He has been charged with burglary and assault at common law.
According to the police, the complainant was in her home about 1:00 am on May 5, when the accused, who was armed with a knife, entered her home and made sexual advances at her. She reportedly made an alarm and the accused ran from the house.
The police said he was subsequently arrested and charged. His court date is being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy