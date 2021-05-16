Portland man to face court after attempted sexual assault

PORTLAND, Jamaica — A man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly entered a woman's home, armed with a knife, and made sexual advances at her.

He has been identified as 21-year-old Ehean Walker of Gurney district in Portland. He has been charged with burglary and assault at common law.

According to the police, the complainant was in her home about 1:00 am on May 5, when the accused, who was armed with a knife, entered her home and made sexual advances at her. She reportedly made an alarm and the accused ran from the house.

The police said he was subsequently arrested and charged. His court date is being finalised.