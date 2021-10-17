Portland murders slide to 14 after fisherman shot dead

PORTLAND, Jamaica — Everton Jermain Smith, a 35-year-old fisherman of Nonsuch and Harper's Lane, Port Antonio is Portland's 14th murder victim.

Smith was shot and killed early Sunday morning along Smatt Road in the parish.

Reports are that about 12:10 am, citizens heard loud explosions in the vicinity of the Port Antonio Health Centre and summoned the police.

When the police arrived, a man who was identified by a driver's license found on him, was seen clad in a grey T-shirt, dark blue short pants and black shoes lying on his back motionless in an open lot next to the health centre in a pool of blood with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his head.

He was transported to the Port Antonio Hospital where he was pronounced dead about 4:50 am.

The scene was processed by the police.

The Portland police are investigating.

Everard Owen