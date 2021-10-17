Portland murders slide to 14 after fisherman shot dead

Portland murders slide to 14 after fisherman shot deadSunday, October 17, 2021
|
PORTLAND, Jamaica — Everton Jermain Smith, a 35-year-old fisherman of Nonsuch and Harper's Lane, Port Antonio is Portland's 14th murder victim.
Smith was shot and killed early Sunday morning along Smatt Road in the parish.
Reports are that about 12:10 am, citizens heard loud explosions in the vicinity of the Port Antonio Health Centre and summoned the police.
When the police arrived, a man who was identified by a driver's license found on him, was seen clad in a grey T-shirt, dark blue short pants and black shoes lying on his back motionless in an open lot next to the health centre in a pool of blood with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his head.
He was transported to the Port Antonio Hospital where he was pronounced dead about 4:50 am.
The scene was processed by the police.
The Portland police are investigating.
Everard Owen
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy