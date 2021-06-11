Portland pastor charged with rape of 13-y-o

PORTLAND, Jamaica – Detectives assigned to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) have charged a 23-year-old Portland pastor with rape.

The pastor has been identified as Jamar Harrison, of a John's Town Road address in Port Antonio, Portland.

Reports are that the complainant, who is 13-year-old girl, and Harrison met via social media and eventually became intimate. On December 1, 2020 the complainant and her grandmother were taken to CISOCA when it was revealed that she was pregnant. The child's grandmother was charged for failing to report to the Office of the Children's Registry.

On Monday June 7, this year, a police operation was conducted in downtown Kingston and Harrison was apprehended. He was charged after a question and answer interview in the presence of his attorney.

He was remanded in custody to attend court on June 17.