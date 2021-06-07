Portland taxi operators demonstrate for better conditions

PORTLAND, Jamaica — East Portland taxi operators staged a peaceful demonstration at the taxi stand on Foreshore Road in Port Antonio on Monday morning.

The taxi operators highlighted poor road conditions, lack of a proper operating area with amenities, high fuel cost, and harassment from Transport Authority, and police among other issues.

The taxi operators withdrew their service after eight o'clock this morning and parked along Foreshore Road, which is designated by the Portland Municipal Cooperation as the area they should operate from.

They also operate in the vicinity of the Braham's Texaco Service Station, which they use at times to pick up and drop off commuters.

However, they accuse the police and Transport Authority of partiality at times in conducting their duties, especially when the fuel truck comes to make deliveries.

The police were on hand to maintain law and order.

Everard Owen