Portland teens charged with shop-breaking and larceny

PORTLAND, Jamaica — Two teenagers were charged in connection with a break-in at a shop on Francis Avenue in Buff Bay, Portland, on Sunday.

Eighteen-year-old Gabari Hunter, of Thompson Avenue in Buff Bay, and a 16-year-old boy, whose name is being withheld, were charged with shop-breaking and larceny.

Police reports are that a worker went to the location about 7:30 pm and discovered that locks on the door had been removed. She subsequently made an alarm.

The culprits, who were still inside the shop, tried to escape. Hunter was, however, caught and handed over to the police.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested the following day, and charged along with Hunter.

The teenagers will appear in the Buff Bay Parish Court on Wednesday.