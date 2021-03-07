Portland woman caught with stolen goods

Portland woman caught with stolen goodsSunday, March 07, 2021
|
PORTLAND, Jamaica — A woman has been arrested and charged with shop breaking and larceny after she was caught with stolen items from a Portland shop on Wednesday, March 3.
She is 44-year-old Teesha Hawawi otherwise called 'Tresha', of Kings Street, Port Antonio in the parish.
The complainant alleges that he locked up his shop and went to bed but was woken about 3:00 am by a friend who lives with him and informed that a man and woman were seen leaving his shop with a black bag.
The complainant reportedly raised an alarm and found out a female was seen in the Johns Town area carrying a black travelling bag with several items in it.
The police said checks were made and the exact items that were taken from the shop were found in the bag.
She was then arrested.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy