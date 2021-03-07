Portland woman caught with stolen goods

PORTLAND, Jamaica — A woman has been arrested and charged with shop breaking and larceny after she was caught with stolen items from a Portland shop on Wednesday, March 3.

She is 44-year-old Teesha Hawawi otherwise called 'Tresha', of Kings Street, Port Antonio in the parish.

The complainant alleges that he locked up his shop and went to bed but was woken about 3:00 am by a friend who lives with him and informed that a man and woman were seen leaving his shop with a black bag.

The complainant reportedly raised an alarm and found out a female was seen in the Johns Town area carrying a black travelling bag with several items in it.

The police said checks were made and the exact items that were taken from the shop were found in the bag.

She was then arrested.