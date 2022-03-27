Portmore United beat Mt Pleasant in JPL

Portmore United beat Mt Pleasant in JPLSunday, March 27, 2022
|
DRAX HALL, St Ann — Portmore United ambushed Mt Pleasant Football Academy 2-0 at Drax Hall on Sunday and moved into sixth place in the points standings in the Jamaica Premier League, powered by Digicel.
Second half goals from Chavoy Watkins and Haitian Keny Charleston, their first of the season, saw Portmore United rebound from back-to-back losses while extending Mt Pleasant FA's winless run to five games.
After a fast start, Mt Pleasant's goals have dried up with just three in their last five games after scoring 11 goals in their first four games, all wins.
The win saw Portmore United improve to 14 points while Mt Pleasant FA are stuck in fourth place on 19 points.
Watkins sent Portmore United into the lead in the 64th minute when he rose at the back post to head home a cross from the left side.
Charleston made the points safe when he netted in the 86th minute.
Mt Pleasant had a chance to at least pull a goal back when they were awarded a penalty kick in time added on but Sue-lae McCalla's poorly taken shot was easily saved by Benjamin Williams in the Portmore United goal.
Paul A Reid
