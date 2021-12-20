Portmore businessman listed as person of interest

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the Specialized Operations Branch have listed Lennon Dunkley as a person of interest.

Detectives believe that Dunkley, a businessman of Portmore, St Catherine, may be able to assist them with their investigations.

The police have asked that Dunkley contact detectives at the Specialized Operations Branch, located at Harman Barracks in Vineyard Town, Kingston 3, by 5:00 pm on Tuesday, December 21 or make contact by calling 876-928-1222.