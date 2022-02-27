Portmore defeat Vere United

ST ANN, Jamaica— A stoppage time goal from Shai Smith carried Portmore United to a close 2-1 win over Vere United in their Jamaica Premier League, game played at Drax Hall on Sunday.

After a goalless first half, Portmore United took the lead in the 55th minute through Deandre Cunningham before Vere United drew level through Javier Brown.

The win was only the second for the former champions after taking just a point from their two previous games and moving up to seventh place on eight points.

It was the third loss for Vere United in their last four games and they fell to ninth spot in the table on eight points.

Cunningham spotted Vere United's goalkeeper Michael Panton off his line and chipped a ball from some 30 yards out over his head and under the crossbar to give Portmore the lead in the 55th minute.

Brown restored parity for Vere United when he guided a header from a set play, past goalkeeper Benjamin Williams in the 67th minute.

Portmore would have the last laugh however, after Smith back-heeled a low cross from the right wing into the far corner, deep into added time to take all three points.

Paul A Reid