Portmore gets first Premier League win

Portmore gets first Premier League winSunday, January 30, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Portmore United scored their first win in the Jamaica Premier League, powered by Digicel, after beating defending champions Cavalier SC 1-0 in their game played at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Mona, St Andrew on Sunday.
Portmore had lost their previous game, beaten by Arnett Gardens after opening the season with a draw against Tivoli Gardens and moved up to fourth place in the table from 10th.
Cavalier meanwhile, who were losing back-to-back games in the Premier League for the first time since the 2019 season, fell to seventh place.
Demar Rose scored the game's only goal in the first half when he controlled a looping pass from midfield and raced past two Cavalier defenders before firing past the goalkeeper into the far corner of the goal.
Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy