Portmore gets first Premier League win

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Portmore United scored their first win in the Jamaica Premier League, powered by Digicel, after beating defending champions Cavalier SC 1-0 in their game played at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Mona, St Andrew on Sunday.

Portmore had lost their previous game, beaten by Arnett Gardens after opening the season with a draw against Tivoli Gardens and moved up to fourth place in the table from 10th.

Cavalier meanwhile, who were losing back-to-back games in the Premier League for the first time since the 2019 season, fell to seventh place.

Demar Rose scored the game's only goal in the first half when he controlled a looping pass from midfield and raced past two Cavalier defenders before firing past the goalkeeper into the far corner of the goal.

Paul A Reid