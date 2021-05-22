Portmore man accused of father's murder offered bail

Portmore man accused of father's murder offered bailSaturday, May 22, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A young man who is charged with the murder of his father was offered bail when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court.
Twenty-year-old Shamar Edwards of Greater Portmore in St Catherine had been taken into custody from March 22, when his father, 52-year-old Dalbert Edwards, was stabbed during an alleged dispute.
The accused maintains that during the incident he acted in self-defence.
Reports are that about 8:15 pm, neighbours reported hearing screams of "murder" and ran to the house to enquire what was happening. They kicked open the door and found Dalbert Edwards lying on his kitchen floor in blood.
The police were called and the 52-year-old man, who was disabled, was taken to hospital where he died.
The accused is being represented by attorneys Peter Champagnie QC and Richard Lynch.
He is expected to appear in court in July.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy