Portmore man accused of father's murder offered bail

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A young man who is charged with the murder of his father was offered bail when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court.

Twenty-year-old Shamar Edwards of Greater Portmore in St Catherine had been taken into custody from March 22, when his father, 52-year-old Dalbert Edwards, was stabbed during an alleged dispute.

The accused maintains that during the incident he acted in self-defence.

Reports are that about 8:15 pm, neighbours reported hearing screams of "murder" and ran to the house to enquire what was happening. They kicked open the door and found Dalbert Edwards lying on his kitchen floor in blood.

The police were called and the 52-year-old man, who was disabled, was taken to hospital where he died.

The accused is being represented by attorneys Peter Champagnie QC and Richard Lynch.

He is expected to appear in court in July.