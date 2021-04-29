Portmore police name person of interest in security guard's murder

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Waterford Police Station is seeking the public's assistance in locating Wayne Hutchinson, whose last known address is Myrtle Way, immediately.

Hutchinson has been named as a person of interest in relation to the murder of 28-year-old John-Ross Morgan, a security guard of the St Catherine community.

Hutchinson is being asked to report to the Portmore police immediately to assist with investigations.

The incident was committed about 6:50 pm on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in the community.

Meanwhile, lawmen are appealing to anyone with information that can assist them with their investigations to contact the Portmore police at 876-949-8422, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.