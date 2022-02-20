Portmore teen missing since late January

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Athaliah Lancaster of West Mead, Portmore, St Catherine who has been missing since Saturday, January 28.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 163 centimetres (five-feet four-inches) tall.

Reports from the Bridgeport Police are that about 7:35 am, Athaliah was last seen at home wearing a white shirt and black pants. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Athaliah Lancaster is being asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 876-322-0943, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.