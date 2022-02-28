Positive feedback from public consultations on climate change policy

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation says it has received positive feedback from the public consultations held on the Emissions Policy Framework and the updated Climate Change Policy Framework for Jamaica.

The series of four public sessions ended on February 22, with the staging of a virtual town hall.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Matthew Samuda, said that the consultations engaged members of the public and private sectors as well as civil society.

He said that the Ministry benefited from “significant input from these stakeholders, including the youth, environmental practitioners, as well as transport and energy experts”.

At the same time, Acting Chief Technical Director in the Ministry's Policy Planning and Evaluation Division, Gillian Guthrie, said that “very good feedback” was received from the consultations.

“The reception to the two documents has been positive. We were asked, especially for the Emissions Policy Framework, to have a greater focus on civil society participation,” she said.

She noted that civil society has indicated interest in wanting to be upfront, involved and engaged in the decision-making process regarding regulating of the country's emissions.

Guthrie said that private-sector operators have also been receptive.

“We have heard from members of the private sector about what they have been doing within their respective companies to reduce their emissions and to build their resilience to the impacts of climate change,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Samuda said that all Jamaicans are at risk when it comes to climate change and is urging citizens to not only actively participate in initiatives to address climate and air quality management, but to also take part in the process of crafting relevant national policies.

“We hope that people will understand that we are already facing particular risks and if we don't take steps now to address them [and] our own behaviour, these risks will become heightened,” Samuda said.

“We also want them to know that these risks are real, and they will affect us negatively,” he added.

The Emissions Framework Policy and the revised Climate Change Policy Framework documents are available for review and feedback on the Ministry's website at www.megjc.gov.jm/policies/.

Individuals can also send their feedback via email to policycomments@megjc.gov.jm up to March 31, 2022.