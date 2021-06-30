Tropical storm watches issued in some Eastern Caribbean countries
US hurricane centre upgrades tropical wave to potential tropical cycloneWednesday, June 30, 2021
|
The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) has upgraded one of the two tropical waves it is monitoring to a "potential tropical cyclone", increasing the potential of heavy rains affecting sections of the Caribbean, including Jamaica.
"NHC will initiate advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Five, located over the central Tropical Atlantic, at 500 PM AST (2100 UTC)," the centre tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.
According to forecasters, a potential tropical cyclone is a disturbance that is not yet a tropical cyclone, but which poses the threat of bringing similar conditions associated with a tropical storm or hurricane to land areas within 48 hours.
In relation to the Potential Tropical Cyclone Five, the NHC, in an advisory issued on Wednesday, said that tropical storm conditions could begin affecting the Eastern Caribbean by Friday.
"The system is expected to become a tropical storm before reaching the Lesser Antilles and tropical storm conditions are possible beginning Friday in portions of the Windward and southern Leeward Islands," stated the NHC.
"Heavy rainfall" across these islands, including Barbados, bringing with it the possibility of "isolated flash flooding and mudslides", forecasters noted.
Tropical storm watches have been issued for some parts of the Windward Islands including Guadeloupe, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia, Barbados and Martinique.
In relation to the Greater Antilles, the NHC revealed that, "There us a risk of wind and rainfall impacts to the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Cuba, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the southern Bahamas through early next week, although the forecast is more uncertain than usual since the system does not have a well-defined centre."
Despite those uncertainties, "interests in these areas should monitor the system's progress and updates to the forecast", the NHC advised.
Meanwhile, showers and thunderstorms continue in association with another tropical wave currently located over the Lesser Antilles.
"This system has become less organised since yesterday, and significant development is no longer expected while it moves quickly westward across the Caribbean Sea," the NHC said.
However, "the wave should continue to produce locally heavy rains over portions of the Lesser Antilles through tonight", the hurricane centre indicated.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy