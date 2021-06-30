Tropical storm watches issued in some Eastern Caribbean countries

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) has upgraded one of the two tropical waves it is monitoring to a "potential tropical cyclone", increasing the potential of heavy rains affecting sections of the Caribbean, including Jamaica.

"NHC will initiate advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Five, located over the central Tropical Atlantic, at 500 PM AST (2100 UTC)," the centre tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

According to forecasters, a potential tropical cyclone is a disturbance that is not yet a tropical cyclone, but which poses the threat of bringing similar conditions associated with a tropical storm or hurricane to land areas within 48 hours.

In relation to the Potential Tropical Cyclone Five, the NHC, in an advisory issued on Wednesday, said that tropical storm conditions could begin affecting the Eastern Caribbean by Friday.

"The system is expected to become a tropical storm before reaching the Lesser Antilles and tropical storm conditions are possible beginning Friday in portions of the Windward and southern Leeward Islands," stated the NHC.

"Heavy rainfall" across these islands, including Barbados, bringing with it the possibility of "isolated flash flooding and mudslides", forecasters noted.

Tropical storm watches have been issued for some parts of the Windward Islands including Guadeloupe, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia, Barbados and Martinique.

In relation to the Greater Antilles, the NHC revealed that, "There us a risk of wind and rainfall impacts to the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Cuba, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the southern Bahamas through early next week, although the forecast is more uncertain than usual since the system does not have a well-defined centre."

Despite those uncertainties, "interests in these areas should monitor the system's progress and updates to the forecast", the NHC advised.