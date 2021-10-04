Potholes endangering traffic on North Race Course Rd in Mandeville

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Business operators on North Race Course Road in Mandeville are urging the authorities to move with urgency in repairing potholes, which they say are merging and expanding rapidly, endangering traffic.

“It started small but now you can't miss if you are a driver,” one office manager told OBSERVER ONLINE.

“I don't understand why we have to allow something to become a big problem when it could be fixed from early. They need to deal with this before it becomes even bigger,” she said.