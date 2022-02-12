Poultry sector a priority for achieving food security— Charles Jr

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Pearnel Charles Jr, says the poultry industry is being targeted as a priority area in achieving the goal of self-sufficiency in food production.

“As we (seek to) move our country towards ensuring food security for the Jamaican populace, we continue to make the industry one of the main priorities for growth,” he said.

The Minister was speaking during a meeting with small poultry farmers held at the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) Clarendon Parish Office and online on Friday (February 11), to discuss challenges in the industry.

He noted that while the poultry industry has faced supply chain challenges due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it has continued to do well.

He said that production peaked in 2019 at 133.5 million kilograms, and while there was a decline to 122.8 million kilograms in 2020, production improved last year to 124.2 million kilograms.

The Minister informed that currently, the industry comprises 64 per cent contract farmers, including large poultry farmers, and 30 per cent of production is from backyard operators.

The session facilitated open discussion with the Minister and technical officers, to raise and address various concerns. These include unavailability of quality baby chicks, increased prices for feed, water supply, and praedial larceny.

Poultry farmers from the parishes of St Catherine, St Mary, Manchester, Westmoreland, Trelawny, St Elizabeth, St Ann, Hanover, and St James participated in the session.