Powell hundred sets up West Indies' 20-run win over England in 3rd T20I

Powell hundred sets up West Indies' 20-run win over England in 3rd T20IWednesday, January 26, 2022
|
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AFP)— Rovman Powell's blistering hundred laid the foundation for West Indies' 20-run win over England in the third Twenty20 international at Bridgetown on Wednesday.
The recalled Powell's 107 off just 53 balls, as well as his fourth-wicket stand of 122 with Nicholas Pooran (70), helped take the West Indies to an imposing 224-5 after they were sent into bat.
Tom Banton hit six sixes in a rapid 73 and Phil Salt 57 on his T20 international debut as England tried to chase down a target of 225.
But they lost wickets steadily before finishing on 204-9.
Victory saw the West Indies go 2-1 up in the five-match series that continues when the teams return to the Kensington Oval on Saturday.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy