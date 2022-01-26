Powell ton powers West Indies to 224-5 against England in 3rd T20I

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AFP)— Rovman Powell's punishing century saw the West Indies compile an imposing 224 for five against England in the third Twenty20 international in Bridgetown on Wednesday.

The returning Powell's 107 off just 53 balls, including four fours and 10 soaring sixes, at the Kensington Oval saw him become only the third West Indies batsman after Evin Lewis and Chris Gayle, who have both performed the feat twice, to make a hundred at this level.

Sent into bat by England stand-in captain Moeen Ali, the hosts lost Brandon King early on and were 48-2 when the 28-year-old Powell walked into bat.

But that was the cue for Powell to share a blistering stand of 122 with Nicholas Pooran, who ensured the boundaries kept coming from both ends during his 43-ball 70.

England gave debuts to Phil Salt and Harry Brook, as well as paceman George Garton, with Ali leading a new-look side after regular captain Eoin Morgan pulled his quad during the warm-up.

Unusually, England's attack featured three left-arm quicks in Reece Topley, Tymal Mills and Garton, with the five-match series all square at 1-1.

Garton bowled King early in his spell but, in common with his fellow pacemen, was punished repeatedly when he missed with an intended yorker or slower ball during four overs that cost an expensive 57 runs.

Jamaica's Powell, selected in place of Odean Smith in the only change to the West Indies, smashed his second ball for six.

Powell was also severe on the spinners, launching Liam Livingstone and Moeen high over the rope.

Pooran eventually holed out to long-on off leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

Powell reached his hundred off 51 balls and then promptly celebrated by heaving Topley out of the ground. But, attempting a repeat, he was caught at long-off.