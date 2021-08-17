Power outage in some parishes as Grace impacts electricity network

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Public Service Some (JPS) says customers in several parishes are now currently without power following damage to its power delivery system, due to weather conditions associated with Tropical Storm Grace.

JPS said that outages are being experienced in the badly affected parishes of Kingston & St Andrew, St Catherine, St Thomas, Portland, St Mary and St Ann.

“It is still too early to report on the full extent of the damage, but we have gotten numerous reports of trees coming down on power lines and landslides dislocating poles. Blocked roads, along with intense lightning, wind and rain in some areas make it difficult for our teams to start restoration work. The teams are therefore continuing damage assessment at this time, and will start restoration as soon as it is safe to do so,” Winsome Callum, JPS' Director of Corporate Communications said.

JPS is asking customers to be patient if they lose electricity. “It will take some time to get the power back on – especially in communities where the infrastructure is badly damaged. Our teams have to take every precaution to ensure that all safety protocols are observed, in order to protect life and property. They must first do damage assessment, then carry out repairs, before turning on the power,” Callum said.

“We urge our customers to continue to make safety a priority,” she added.

“While we understand the temptation to go outside to examine the damage done by the tropical storm, it can be very dangerous. It is best to stay indoors at this time, and keep far from damaged poles and lines,” she noted.