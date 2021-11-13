Power restoration to Port Royal and surrounding areas further delayed

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Despite efforts, electricity was not restored to the residents of Port Royal Friday night.

According to the Jamaica Public Service (JPS), engineers encountered some unexpected challenges while carrying out civil works Friday evening, which have caused even further delays.

The team is now expecting that full replacement of the damaged underground electrical cables will be completed on Saturday afternoon.

The JPS cables were damaged beyond repair on Tuesday by contractors working on behalf of the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ).

JPS, therefore, has to replace about one kilometre of cables that provide electricity to more than 400 residential and business customers in Port Royal and surrounding areas.

However, to alleviate the impact of the extended outage on the community, over the past two days JPS has coordinated the provision of water, ice and mobile charging facilities for the affected customers.

Related stories:

Extensive damage to underground JPS cables delays power restoration to Port Royal, surrounding areas

AAJ to supply water to Port Royal

JPS says Port Royal restoration set for Friday after AAJ contractors' extensive damage to cable

Port Royal should have power back by today