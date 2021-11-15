Power restoration to Port Royal complete following damage to underground cables by AAJ contractors

Power restoration to Port Royal complete following damage to underground cables by AAJ contractorsMonday, November 15, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Power restoration to the town of Port Royal has now been completed after extensive damage was done to Jamaica Public Service (JPS) underground cables by teams working on behalf of the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ).
In a release, JPS said that teams which have been working round the clock since Tuesday, November 9, on excavating, repairing and then replacing over one kilometre of cables, were able to conclude the restoration exercise on Sunday night.
“JPS appreciates the support of partners in completing what has been a very involved process, and thanks the residents of Port Royal for their patience,” the release said.
