Practical nurses deemed pivotal to Jamaica's health sector

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Professor of Public Health and Ageing, University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, Dr Denise Eldemire-Shearer, says practical nurses have made pivotal contributions to Jamaica's health sector.

Speaking during the recent virtual media launch of the inaugural Nursing Support Workers Day in Jamaica, set for November 23, Professor Eldemire-Shearer said doctors in public and private practice have relied on the expertise of this category of nurses.

She said that she gets daily requests from medical personnel who need to recruit practical nurses, whom she encouraged to get in groups in order to facilitate greater access to jobs.

Eldemire-Shearer also indicated that “community care for persons at home is becoming increasingly important,” adding that there are more than 300,000 people in Jamaica who are over 60 and must be cared for.

She emphasised that training is essential, as people affected by medical conditions such as dementia and hypertension need the services of healthcare practitioners.

She said, however, that the skills must be assessed and determined by training and certification, because “we do need standards and regulations”.

President of the Practical Nurses Association of Jamaica (PNAJ), Stephanie Powell, said nurses have a duty to ensure their members avail themselves of further training “to improve their nursing skills that will enable them to execute their duties efficiently”.

For her part, Acting Chief Nursing Officer in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Carol Morris, said the health services have benefited from practical nurses, by their providing quality care to patients.

“You have demonstrated resilience and commitment for improvement in the healthcare system; you are indeed invaluable members of the health team,” she said

The event was organised in association with the PNAJ and the Royal College of Nursing in the United Kingdom.

The Practical Nurses Association of Jamaica is a voluntary organisation that was established more than 35 years ago as an advocating body for its members in the areas of professional standards, working conditions, educational development, and fair wages.